Game of the Week: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich opens 2021 with a win

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich won again Friday night in a state championship rematch with Lisbon. The Cardinals defending the state title with a 20-6 win.

Despite wet conditions and heavy rains at times the Cardinals were still able to air it out as sophomore starting quarterback Rayce Worley shined. In his first ever varsity start the sophomore stepped up to fill some big shoes, replacing last year’s senior quarterback Simon Romfo. Romfo graduated and took his talents to the University of North Dakota.

″It feels pretty good,” Rayce Worley admitted after the game. “I got to learn from one of the best to do it and I think I made him proud.”

While the final score paints a picture of a seemingly comfortable lead for the Cardinals, it was a bit closer than it may look on paper. Lisbon had a chance to punch in the final score late but it was the Cardinal defense stepping up in the wet conditions.

″Proud of our kids and the effort,” Landon Area/Edmore/Munich Head Coach Josh Krivarchka said after the game. “We found a way to win at the end there and played well defensively. If we want to win we have to play defensively like that.”

The win marks 39-consecutive for the Cardinals but they remain adamant, the streak is an afterthought in Langdon.

“It feels pretty good but we have a lot of things on our mind for this season and we can’t focus on the winning streak,” Worley said.

Next up:

Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (1-0) at Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn High School (0-1)

Lisbon (0-1) will host Park River Area (0-1)

