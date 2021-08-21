Free Back-to-School Haircuts in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Joseph’s School of Hair Design is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide school-age children free haircuts and shampoos before going back to school. Here are the details:

Monday, August 23

10am-3:30pm

Joseph’s South Fargo location - 3223 13th Ave S, Fargo

“Something as small as a new haircut means so much more to our youth as they get ready for their new school year, and we are always glad to be a part of this day providing haircuts for all who come out,” said Alisha Schaeffer, Education Director.

The Salvation Army has been serving Cass and Clay Counties for 120 years. The Salvation Army’s spiritual and social services impact the lives of thousands of people in our community each year.

