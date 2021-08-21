3-year-old from Fargo has wish granted after battling cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After battling cancer and going through numerous rounds of treatment, three-year-old Ashlynn is back to being a normal kid. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, her wish was granted to go on a water adventure.

Ashlynn and her family took a trip up to Grand Forks, ND to the Canad Inn.

“She loves swimming so much. And we’re so grateful to have the folks here at Make-A-Wish.” said Leah Simon, Ashlynn’s mother.

In her short three years, Ashlynn has faced many challenges. Last year, she was diagnosed with cancer that was impacting her right eye. The family came to the decision to remove the eye.

“Losing an eye is nothing compared to losing a child,” said Simon. “And seeing her know, it’s just like she doesn’t even notice it’s gone. She still runs. She may bump into a few things here or there but she is just the best little girl ever.”

Kaycee Fuder and Amy Cookman helped grant Ashlynn’s wish. After numerous conversations through virtual means, the two sides were finally able to meet each other for the first time on Friday. For Fuder, it means a lot to her and the team to bring a smile to Ashlynn’s face.

“So it’s so awesome to meet Ashlynn and her family,” said Fuder. “Every wish is so unique. And it’s so fun to see the kids and the family’s faces you know when we surprise them. It’s such a rewarding thing. It’s awesome.”

While Ashlynn will still have to get tests done down the road, her mom is just happy that her little girl is still with them.

“We’ll tell her, you know, you lost an eye but you’re still here.” said Simon.

