Sobriety Checkpoint Planned in Cass County on Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Friday, August 20. Nursing staff from Essentia Health will be providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.

The purpose is to deter impaired driving and to remove impaired drivers from the road. As of August 12, 2021, there have been 65 deaths on North Dakota roadways. Twenty of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.

“We are seeing an increase in risky driving behaviors to include speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence,” said Sgt. Jed Dahnke with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. “These behaviors are leading to more fatalities and serious injury crashes, but many can be prevented. Drivers need to recognize their choices affect others and make the choice to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass and Ransom Counties after the checkpoint and on Saturday, August 21.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.