Second teen charged in robbery, murder of Moorhead taxi driver

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another teenager is charged with the May 5 robbery turned murder of a Moorhead taxi driver.

18-year-old Kristy Thi Vo, of Fargo is now charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, aiding and abetting first-degree robbery and second-degree unintentional murder in the death of 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi.

Vo was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, but turned 18 in July. Vo was originally charged as a juvenile, but a petition to move her case to adult court was filed by Clay County prosecutors on May 7. The petition was granted Friday, Aug. 20.

“Keeping this matter in juvenile court would not serve the interests of public safety,” Clay County Judge Tammy Merkins wrote Friday.

A mugshot of Vo was not available at the time of this publication.

18-year-old Willie Sparkman, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Court documents say Sparkman and Vo were attempting to rob the taxi driver for rent money after two other attempted armed robberies in Fargo earlier that May evening. Sparkman told police he didn’t mean to kill Abdullahi.

Moorhead Police Officers say they received a call about the crashed taxi cab at 3:27 a.m on May 5. Officers were assisting another law enforcement agency on a call about a knife and gun, so no one responded until 3:59 a.m. Documents say once on scene, two officers discovered Abdullahi slumped over in the driver’s seat of the Doyle’s Taxi cab he was driving.

The officers got Abdullahi out of the vehicle and began emergency medical care and noticed a gunshot wound near Abdullahi’s left armpit. Abdullahi was declared dead at the scene.

A detective arrived on scene a short time later and located a .45 caliber bullet casing near the garages of an apartment complex at 3015 20th St. S. in Moorhead, just across the street from where Abdullahi was found dead.

Court documents say surveillance video of the parking lot shows a thin male approach the cab in the parking lot. The cab drove away and the male ran away from the vehicle. A separate video shows a red Toyota Corolla leaving the area. A smaller red vehicle was also involved in a similar attempted robbery earlier in the evening in Fargo.

The criminal complaint says Sparkman admitted to shooting Abdullahi during a failed armed robbery attempt. He also admitted to being involved in the earlier robberies in Fargo and that police could find the gun at the residence he shared with Vo.

In the search of a cell phone used by the two suspects, police found a photo of Sparkman holding a .45 caliber handgun and also included a Google search for Doyle Cab on the night of the murder.

Documents say Vo told investigators she planned the robberies with Sparkman, and admitted to providing a knife for him to use during the robberies. Vo stated she didn’t know Sparkman had a gun, even though she told investigators she had recently seen him ‘in possession of firearms.’ Documents say Vo was present at all three robberies on May 4 and May 5, and that she was the one who was driving the red Toyota Corolla.

Documents state Vo has no prior criminal record. Vo will have her first adult court appearance on Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

