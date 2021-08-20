Remembering Savanna Greywind four years later

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today marks the four-year anniversary of a crime that shocked the Fargo-Moorhead community, as well as the nation.

Four years ago, an 8-month pregnant Savanna Greywind, just 22-years-old, went upstairs to try on a dress in the apartment of Brooke Crews and her boyfriend, William Hoehn.

When Greywind never returned downstairs to her apartment, her family began to worry.

Her car was still in the driveway, her wallet left behind and she was no longer answering her cell phone. Greywind’s mother, Norberta, knocked on Crews’ apartment, but Crews stated Savanna left around 2:30 that afternoon.

Norberta called police to report her daughter missing and Fargo Police Officers questioned Crews and Hoehn, as well as searched their apartment. However, both on Aug. 19, as well as two more times, police came out empty handed.

“More needs to be done. I begged them from the beginning, from the minute I called them. I pleaded with them, there’s something wrong. You’ve got to do this now,” Norberta Greywind said in a 2017 interview.

“We were running constant surveillance, and investigating several different theories regarding Savanna being held against her will, and or her unborn child being induced or removed and possibly alive,” Fargo Police Chief, David Todd said in a 2017 press conference.

On Aug. 23, 2017, Hoehn’s co-workers told police he had been talking about having a baby at home, which allowed investigators to apply for and obtain search warrants.

On Aug. 24, Fargo Police executed those search warrants and found a new born baby girl, alive.

“Detective interviews with Hoehn and Crews indicate the baby girl is Savanna’s baby,” Chief Todd said in a press conference that day. Crews and Hoehn were arrested, however Savanna remained missing.

The baby, Haisley Jo, was taken to a local hospital and placed under temporary protective custody of Cass County Social Services.

“We’re trying to get some guidance of where to go, where to start searching. Any information would help. We have nothing,” Norberta Greywind said.

For three more days police and hundreds in the community scoured the Valley for Savanna.

“Please check your property, buildings, garages, outbuildings for any signs of entry or any sign of someone having been there. Landlords, please check your vacant apartments that you may have, for any sign of entry or evidence that anybody has been there. If you are willing to check dumpsters, we ask for the public’s help in doing that,” Chief Todd said in a press conference.

On Aug. 27, eight days after Savanna was first reported missing, kayakers came across her body wrapped in plastic and hung up on a log on the Red River near Harwood.

Officials charged Crews and Hoehn with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and providing false information to police.

Crews initially told investigators she instructed Savanna how to induce early childbirth on the day she disappeared. She said Savanna then left her apartment and returned two days later in the middle of the night, giving Crews her newborn baby.

Hoehn stated he didn’t know about Crews’ plan. He told officials Crews showed him the baby when he got home from work and told him, ‘This is our baby. This is our family.’

The graphic details of Crews’ murder came at Crews’ sentencing in February 2018.

“I did cut her. And then I took her baby out of her, she was not dead when I cut her and took her baby out of her,” Crews testified.

The prosecution also dropped the jaw-dropping detail that while the search for Savanna was still in full-swing, Crews went out in public with baby Haisley Jo.

“Crews admitted she brought the baby to Walmart late at night in public,” Tanya Johnson Martinez said.

“I get so upset and angry and can’t understand how or why these people could have taken my girl from me, from us. The pain of losing a child is like no other pain, I now know that pain. My heart is literally broken,” Norberta Greywind said at the sentencing hearing.

“I am guilty and I deserve every year I get. I just wanted them to know that I am sorry for what I did,” Crews sobbed.

The fate of Crews’ actions landed her a life sentence in prison without parole.

“Today is the first day I learned how my daughter was murdered and how my granddaughter was taken from her. I am satisfied with the sentence,” Norberta Greywind said after the hearing.

William Hoehn was originally ordered to serve a life sentence for his role in the kidnapping of Savanna’s baby, but was resentenced in 2019 to spend 20 years behind bars.

Savanna’s boyfriend of almost seven years, Ashton Matheny, now has custody of baby Haisley Jo, who will be celebrating her fourth birthday this week.

“Every day I’m reminded of her more and more, because every day she grows and she’s starting to look more like her mother. I miss Savanna so much, I’ve never put love into someone like I did her,” Matheny said in a 2018 interview.

