North Dakota State University set to move students in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University students are set to begin their fall semester on Monday. The college is using this weekend for the students to move back into their dorms.

As students arrive on Saturday, they will proceed to their hall’s designated check-in location. This is typically the hall office but posted signage will confirm and offer additional instructions. Hall staff will provide you with your room key, student ID, parking permit, and check-in paperwork. Bring your photo ID for this step.

For families, once you arrive, fully unload all your student’s belongings, then designate one person to drive to your assigned parking lot. Parking permits are not required during move-in. The Move-In Crew will assist you in unloading your car, and if available, will help bring belongings to your room. Do not leave your car unattended in the unloading area.

Move-in Day will go from 8:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, August 21st.

NDSU will also provide Welcome Week activities for their students. This is a fun, engaging opportunity for incoming students to make connections and learn their way around the campus.

The list of events is as followed:

· Tie Dye Night

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Babbling Brook, west of South Engineering.

Get a free NDSU T-shirt and design your own tie dye in school colors.

· Memorial Union Open House

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Union

Enjoy photo booths, bookstore deals, crafts, a live band, dining deals and more.

· Block party and fireworks

Thursday, Aug 26, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bolley Drive loop next to Pavek Hall

Capture memories during a night of fun, food, music and fireworks.

· See you at Shepperd

Friday, Aug. 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Shepperd Arena

