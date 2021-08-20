ND man facing federal charges after crash leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

SPIRIT LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Michael, N.D. man after officials say he rolled a vehicle earlier this month, killing three and severely injuring one.

18-year-old Winter Skye Bigtrack is charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court documents say on Aug.11, Bigtrack was driving on Heart Road on the Spirit Lake Reservation, left the roadway and rolled. Documents say three of the five passengers in the vehicle, an adult man, a juvenile male, and a minor female died. The fifth passenger, another minor female, suffered injuries that required her to be transported to Fargo for intensive care treatment. Bigtrack suffered a broken collar bone. The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash received minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed that Bigtrack was driving without a license, exceeding the speed limit and passed in a no-passing zone while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office.

A mugshot was not immediately available for Bigtrack.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.