MN man sentenced for starting Detroit Lake’s RV business fire

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The man who set fire to a Detroit Lakes RV business last winter will spend the next six months behind bars.

42-year-old Daniel Kaufman now stands convicted of second-degree arson and theft.

Court records say Kaufman will spend the next 180 days in the Becker County Jail, with credit for six days he’s already served. Kaufman also received 10 years of supervised probation.

Officers and fire crews were dispatched to Wold’s RV Sales on Highway 10 in Becker County on Dec. 29 around 9:45 p.m. When crews arrived, the flames were shooting 10 to 12 feet in the air and the building was consumed by fire.

Court documents say later that evening, investigators found a set of fresh footprints and vehicle tracks at a business just east of Wold’s RV. When investigators later reviewed the business’s security footage, documents say investigators observed a white Dodge truck had pulled in behind some buildings on the property for about 20 minutes before leaving the scene.

On Dec. 30, officers were informed the suspect truck was being advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace by Kaufman.

Documents say Wold’s RV later told officers and reported a brand new fish house, valued at approximately $30,000, was missing from their lot.

Officers say when they later spoke to Kaufman, they told him that his vehicle was involved in an arson. Documents say Kaufman responded, ‘I know, I know,’ but said it ‘wasn’t him’ and asked the officers if they had video of him or his face. Kaufman admitted to being in Detroit Lakes fishing with a guy named Bill who borrowed his truck for approximately 20 minutes the night before, documents say. Kaufman stated that be believed Bill was trying to frame him.

Investigators seized Kaufman’s phone and found internet searches for ‘Arson reporting hotline,’ ‘How to report an anonymous tip,’ ‘How to make a fake car title,’ ‘How to get a title for a camper,’ ‘locating hidden GPS trackers,’ ‘MN Big Bite for Sale,’ and ‘Cheapest RV and Trailer storage facilities.’

Documents say investigators also discovered a text message conversation between Kaufman offering to sell a Big Bite Fish House to a man for $15,000. In the text thread, Kaufman said he did not have a title for the fish house, but was attempting to get one. Officers then found photos on the phone of the interior and exterior of the stolen fish house.

The stolen fish house was later located parked at a hotel in Park Rapids, Minn. Documents also say in the center console of Kaufman’s pickup, a set of two small keys were recovered which were later found to unlock the lock placed on the stolen fish house.

On Jan. 11, investigators received GPS data of Kaufman’s phone for the night of the fire. Documents say the data placed Kaufman’s phone at Walmart in Park Rapids, Minn., and documents say surveillance from Walmart shows Kaufman’s white Dodge truck with the stolen fish house attached in the parking lot. Walmart surveillance also shows Kaufman exiting the truck and entering the Walmart store. Documents say the data next placed Kaufman’s phone at the AmericInn in Park Rapids and later pinged Kaufman in the area of Wold’s RV for approximately 20 minutes at the time of the arson.

