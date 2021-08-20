Guilty verdict reached in Chad Isaak Murder Trial

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A guilty verdict has been reached in the Mandan Murders Trial.

The jury deliberated for four hours Thursday afternoon and Friday morning and found the defendant, Chad Isaak, guilty of four counts of murder, burglary, concealment within a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

During the three-week trial, the state outlined a case against Isaak saying that on the morning of April 1st, 2019, he entered RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan and brutally stabbed and shot four RJR employees; William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuhrer, and Robert Fakler.

The defense questioned the integrity of the investigation while the state depended largely on circumstantial evidence that included a fiber analysis of clothing found in Isaak’s possession and fibers found on the victims, and an examination of gun parts found in Isaak’s freezer.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.