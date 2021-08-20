Advertisement

Grand Forks Public Schools will require masks for upcoming school year

(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a special meeting on Aug. 20, the Grand Forks School Board voted to require universal masking effective Monday, Aug. 23.

In an 8-1 vote, the school district will require all people 2 year old and older to wear a mask while in Grand Forks Public School facilities.

The reasoning behind the change is to “take proactive measures to maintain our educational mission of teaching and learning by keeping students and staff in the building as opposed to the possibility of large numbers of quarantining situations, growing learning gaps, and parents missing work.”

The school board cited the CDC classifying Grand Forks at a high transmission level for the change in policy.

