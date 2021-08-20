Flu shots available now

Advertisement

Flu shots available
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flu shots are available at pharmacies in North Dakota and around the US.

The CDC recommends people 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine before the end of October to protect our communities from seasonal influenza.

The vaccine is currently available at all CVS locations and likely other pharmacies as well. Depending on your medical insurance plan, it may be free.

