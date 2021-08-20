Advertisement

Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter after assault on memory care patient

Rachel Cooper mugshot
Rachel Cooper mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The caregiver accused of assaulting one of her patients at a Fargo memory care center is now facing homicide charges.

59-year-old Rachel Cooper is charged with manslaughter and endangering a vulnerable adult in the death of 78-year-old Gary Pearson.

Court documents filed late Friday afternoon state Fargo Police were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 to Maple View Memory Care at 4552 36th Ave. S., for an assault.

Cooper stated shortly after midnight that same day, she was cleaning Pearson’s bathroom when she and Pearson started struggling over the bathroom door. Surveillance video showed Cooper push Pearson which documents say caused Gary to fall backwards on the ground and into the hallway. However, in a written statement to Maple View officials, Cooper stated Pearson fell while she was cleaning the bathroom and she only found him on the ground. Cooper stated she helped Pearson into bed, which Maple View officials told police is against policy.

Cooper later told police that Pearson was keeping her from getting out of the room that night and she struggled with him. Documents say she told investigators she pushed Pearson with one hand and he tripped and fell.

Documents say Pearson suffered a broken hip as a result of Cooper’s push.

Police state surveillance video shows Cooper pushing Pearson with both hands, which helped lead medical examiners to determine Pearson’s death as a homicide. Documents say because of Pearson’s broken hip, he never returned to ‘base line,’ which caused his health to continue to deteriorate until he died on Aug. 19.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maple View Memory Care
Victim’s name released in Fargo memory care assault case
The West Fargo Schools District says there is a shortage of drivers.
Bus drivers could be a “no show” on the first day of school in West Fargo
Jacob Danielson
VNL Investigates: Cass County deputy facing DUI charges had rocky history as a WF officer
Otter Tail River near Rochert, MN
Otter Tail River dried up in places
police lights graphic
Man dies in rollover along ND interstate

Latest News

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
ND man facing federal charges after crash leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Grand Forks Public Schools will require masks for upcoming school year
Doorbell camera catches pursuit in West Fargo neighborhood
Bernie mugshot
Doorbell camera catches WF chase of stolen car, man arrested