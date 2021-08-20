Doorbell camera catches WF chase of stolen car, man arrested

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after a short pursuit in West Fargo earlier this week.

West Fargo Police say the chase began around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon with a man police say had just stolen a vehicle. Detectives were in the area of 7th St. W. and 5th Ave. W. in unmarked vehicles, spotted the stolen vehicle and followed it. Doorbell footage shared with Valley News Live shows the high-rate of speed the suspect vehicle was driving at the time:

The pursuit was terminated after the vehicle entered Fargo on Main Ave. Police say a ‘coordinated arrest’ of the suspect took place near the Riviera Heights Mobile Home Park in North Fargo later that day.

34-year-old Chad Bernie, no permanent address, was arrested without incident and booked into the Cass County Jail. He has since been charged with theft, reckless endangerment, fleeing, possession of meth and meth paraphernalia, all felony charges.

He’s set to be in court again on Sept. 29.

