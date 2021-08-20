Chance of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Widespread scattered rain and thunder Friday. Some storms may strong to severe Friday afternoon/evening, mainly south of Fargo and east into Lake Country. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado or two is possible. High temperatures cooling into the 60s and 70s in Fargo, but staying cooler up north and warming into the 80s down south. Many may see measurable rainfall!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: There may be some lingering showers or rumbles on Saturday morning, but overall conditions look cooler and windy, with highs near 70 both weekend days. Forecast model guidance is beginning to hint at another rain chance for Sunday afternoon and evening, some of which may be on the strong side.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: High pressure looks to set up for Monday, with plenty of sunshine and highs warming into the 70s for most. The chance of some rain returns for Tuesday, with high temperatures warming into the upper-70s. Things then quiet back down for Wednesday, with highs also cooling back into the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds return for Thursday, along with some slight indication of another shower chance. Highs stay consistent in the 70s for Thursday afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Widespread scattered rain/thunder. Some could be strong to severe. With hail and wind as the primary threats, though a tornado or two is possible. Low: 71. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Some lingering showers/thunder in the morning. Low: 56. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Chance of PM rain showers or storms, some could be strong. Remaining cool. Low: 54. High: 74.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 56. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 78..

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 53. High: 74.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.