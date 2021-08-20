Advertisement

Bomb squad called to home in Crookston

(KBTX)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Regional bomb squad assisted in detonating a munition round found at a home in rural Crookston. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home for a suspected unused munition round found on the property just before 2 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries from this incident. Assisting agencies include Crookston Area Ambulance, Crookston Fire Department and Grand Forks Regional Bomb Squad unit.

