‘What an honor and what a privilege’: Memorial in Grand Forks put in place for 19-year-old that died two years ago

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a warm August evening in Grand Forks, a family gathered outside the county sheriff’s office training center to commemorate a new memorial that was placed outside for Chase Hron. The Thief River Falls, MN native died in 2019 after a jet-skiing accident in Mahnomen County.

After Hron’s death, the family took the donations they received and gave it to the water operations team for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office that helped recover Chase. A memorial stone and two flagpoles were put in place outside the training center.

“What an honor and what a privilege to be a part of this process,” said Mike Hron, Chase’s father. “And I want to say we’re here representing not just us and our lost loved one but others that have lost loved ones that teams like this have helped.”

The Hrons were able to gather on Wednesday to see the memorial for the first time. Being able to see the stone that had the quote, ‘If love could have saved you. You would have lived forever.’ and be a part of the flag raising ceremony to christen the new flagpoles.

“We wanted this to be donated to this special team that helped us recover our loved one.” said Hron.

Mike Hron shared that his son had an infectious smile and had a quiet demeanor. In death, a touching tribute was made for the 19-year-old.

“I think he would have a humble grin about it and be slightly embarrassed about it but then be very thankful.” said Hron.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.