West Fargo Schools set for students to return

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is already that time of the year for students to return to school. West Fargo Public Schools are letting their parents know what to expect with the upcoming school year.

West Fargo Public Schools is keeping their students safe by having their teachers’ social distance as much as they can between their students. The wearing of a face mask is optional. Schools like Eastwood Elementary are offering free breakfast and lunch to their students this year. Eastwood Elementary Principal Tabatha Joyce is providing tips to help parents get back into the habit of sending their children to school.

“If there is one thing that will help students adjust to school, it is getting 10 to 12 hours of sleep,” said Joyce. “They might not be getting that right now so you should plan for them to can get longer hours of sleep.”

West Fargo Public Schools is helping students and parents with their nervousness with back to school by offering a Back to School Night on August 24th. Elementary schools will host it from 4:00pm to 6:00pm and secondary schools from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

