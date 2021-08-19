Water assistance available for ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota ranchers looking to replace water lost during the drought can now apply for assistance through the North Dakota Department of Agriculture Emergency Water Supply Program.

The program will reimburse livestock owners for 50 percent of eligible costs for temporary water supply, equipment and hauling up to $4,500.

Costs incurred for water hauled between July 1 and Oct 31 of this year are eligible, but there will be only one payment, so producers should wait to apply until they are finished hauling water for the season. To apply, go to nd.gov.

