VNL Investigates: Cass County deputy facing DUI charges had rocky history as a WF officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 190-page report is shedding new light and detailing a troubled history on the Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of driving drunk with his children in the back seat.

An Open Records Request with the City of West Fargo for Jacob Danielson’s personnel and disciplinary files states Danielson was employed with West Fargo Police from June 2016 to July 2020, when Danielson ultimately resigned. While Danielson received many awards and recognitions for good service in his four years, he also was at the center of an internal investigation and numerous complaints against him.

Danielson’s files show his problems began in May of 2018 when he was placed on an improvement plan for ‘report writing deficiencies.’ Danielson was again reprimanded for his poor reports in October of that year, as his documentation did ‘not meet West Fargo PD standards.’ Documents state Danielson was suspended from extra duty assignments as well. October also brought another incident when he failed to show up for his assigned court shift.

In November 2018, Danielson was punished with a counseling session after documents say he hit a metal pole with his squad car and caused more than $1,000 in damages. Documents say Danielson also failed to report the accident to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, which is required. Danielson was again punished in late-November when documents say he responded to a drug overdose and cleared the scene without asking for permission from a supervisor first, which meant crucial evidence was lost. Documents also state Danielson threw away several items of potential evidence without asking, including needles and apparent drug paraphernalia.

‘The decision made by Officer Danielson had a pronounced negative impact of the operations and reputation of the West Fargo Police Department,’ a November 2018 document stated.

Documents say when Danielson was offered the opportunity to participate in a training on how to properly handle overdose deaths and investigations, Danielson formally declined to participate.

In March 2019, Danielson was disciplined for ‘insubordination and failure to perform duties,’ which made it his second violation of that kind within two years. Danielson was also reprimanded in March for more problems with how he took and typed reports.

In November 2019, documents say Danielson was punished twice for unsatisfactory work and for his appearance. Danielson was given a counseling session for failing to check-in on his registered offenders, and was also given a counseling session for his hygiene and appearance. Documents say there were several complaints about Danielson for his body odor and an unclean workspace.

An internal investigation was started in January 2020. A recommendation was made by Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer, Lt. Adam Gustafson and Lt. Jason Dura for Officer Danielson to be terminated. However, in March 2020, former chief Heith Janke stated he didn’t agree with the recommendation and instead ordered Danielson to go 50 hours without pay.

Danielson was hired by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in May 2020. Sheriff Jesse Jahner tells Valley News Live his office did not have all of the documents in Danielson’s file at the time they hired him. Jahner stated before Danielson worked at West Fargo, he was a reserve deputy with CCSO and Jahner stated Danielson had no issues during that time.

“We made the best decision at the time based on the information that was available at the time he was hired,” Jahner said.

Danielson has yet to be charged for the Aug. 2 incident at Custom Express Car Wash in Fargo. City of Fargo Attorney William Wischer has taken over the case for the Cass County State’s Attorney’s office to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

