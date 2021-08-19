Tanker semi crashes into I-94 overpass near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver had a scary morning along I-94 near Fergus Falls when his rig went off the interstate and got wedged between the guardrail and a bridge pillar.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on westbound I-94 near exit 62 around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Authorities say the driver doesn’t have any life-threatening injuries. At this time it’s unknown what happened before or during the crash.

The Fergus Falls Fire Department was called in to check for any potential leaks.

Traffic in that area is down one lane in each direction.

