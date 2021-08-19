Advertisement

Police: Caregiver charged after assaulting patient at Maple View Memory Care

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A patient at Fargo long-term care facility has died over two weeks after police say the person was assaulted by their caregiver.

Fargo Police say they were sent to Maple View Memory Care at 4552 36 Ave. S., on Aug. 3 for a report of an assault of a patient by a caregiver, who was later identified as 59-year-old Rachel W. Cooper.

Police say an investigation was initiated and has been in progress since. Late last night, Aug. 18 officers arrested Cooper at her residence in Fargo for Endangering a Vulnerable Adult. She has yet to be formally charged.

FPD says they were notified Thursday morning the 78-year-old male victim has since died. An autopsy will be completed to determine whether or not the injuries he sustained on Aug. 3rd contributed to his death.

Any change in charges will be determined by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

