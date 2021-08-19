Parents are speaking out after MDH recommends school-aged students get tested for COVID-19 weekly during the academic year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health issued a recommendation on Tuesday stating school-aged students across the state should be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Rocque Grandstrand, a mother of two students attending Hawley Elementary, says she is against this guidance.

“The guidelines are changing so frequently on COVID, testing, and everything else. It just doesn’t seem logical to me that we need to be testing our kids once a week,” she said.

The recommendation also suggests students who are involved in sports should get tested even more frequently.

Grandstrand says this practice would single out students in an athletic program.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the kids to be guilt-tripped if they are in sports, that they are going to get kids sick,” she said.

MDH officials say it’s necessary citing pediatric COVID cases have risen in recent weeks.

“Of the 5,185 among children 19 and younger, detected since mid-June, more than half or 3,000 of those cases were detected in the most recent two weeks,” said Jan Malcolm, the commissioner for MDH.

Grandstrand says even if regular testing was implemented in Minnesota schools, she says it’s not so convincing the plan will go smoothly.

“That would take multiple days to test an entire school because you would have to be somehow coaxing these kids into sitting down and being calm weekly. And the smaller they get, no,” she said.

The decision to impose weekly testing will be left up to individual Minnesota school districts.

Those that do follow the guidance will have the opportunity to receive grant funding to pay for testing supplies.

