Otter Tail River dried up in places

NEAR ROCHERT, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail River is usually filled with people on tubes or canoes, but this summer it’s a different story.

The Becker Soil and Water Conservation District posted the photo above, showing the river dried by by Rochert, MN--just northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Companies along the the river that rent out tubes for fun-seekers have been closed for the summer.

The river is just the latest victim in the 2021 drought.

