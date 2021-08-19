Advertisement

Otter Tail River dried up in places

Otter Tail River near Rochert, MN
Otter Tail River near Rochert, MN(Becker Soil and Water Conservation District)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ROCHERT, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail River is usually filled with people on tubes or canoes, but this summer it’s a different story.

The Becker Soil and Water Conservation District posted the photo above, showing the river dried by by Rochert, MN--just northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Companies along the the river that rent out tubes for fun-seekers have been closed for the summer.

The river is just the latest victim in the 2021 drought.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Body of Grand Forks fisherman recovered from Devils Lake
Reed & Taylor Antiques' windows smashed by vandal
Several downtown windows smashed by early morning vandal
2021 Sturgis rally updates
Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis
Alcohol
Windbreak fined for serving underage customers

Latest News

police lights graphic
Man dies in rollover along ND interstate
The memorial stone that was built outside the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office Training...
‘What an honor and what a privilege’: Memorial in Grand Forks put in place for 19-year-old that died two years ago
Downtown Grand Forks, ND.
5th annual Grand Forks Downtown Street Fair is set to open this weekend
COVID TESTING IN MN SCHOOLS
Parents are speaking out after MDH recommends school-aged students get tested for COVID-19 weekly during the academic year