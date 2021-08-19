Advertisement

NDSU Prepares for Welcome Week

NDSU Students 2021
NDSU Students 2021(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU is set to welcome new and returning students to campus during Welcome Week, scheduled Aug. 20 through Sept. 1. There is a full schedule of events to help incoming students connect and engage in their new environment at NDSU.

“Making connections is an important part of Welcome Week and the NDSU experience,” said Casey Peterson, Dean of Students. “These experiences are essential, even as the pandemic continues. The Welcome Week team has worked hard to provide events that allow students to connect and experience much of what NDSU has to offer, while following the proper precautions to help maintain a healthy campus.”

One of the first events to kick off Welcome Week on Saturday, Aug. 21 is called NDSUConnect, an interactive and engaging session facilitated by entrepreneur, national speaker and author, Chad Littlefield. Students will leave the session with strategies for getting beyond small talk to having conversations that matter.

President Bresciani will welcome the class of 2025 to the NDSU academic community on Monday, Aug. 23. Students are encouraged to experience the time-honored tradition of walking through the University Gates at the conclusion of this event to mark the beginning of their NDSU experience.

A few other Welcome Week activities include:

Tie Dye Night, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Babbling Brook (west of South Engineering

Block Party and Fireworks, Thursday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bolley Loop (next to Pavek Hall)

Canvas Paint Night, Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Cater Hall

To see the full list of activities, visit ndsu.edu/welcomeweek/schedule/.

For information on MSUM’s Welcome Week, click here.

