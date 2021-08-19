Advertisement

NDSU offers $100 to fully vaccinated students

(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President Dr. Dean Bresciani says NDSU will be providing a $100 to students who have been fully vaccinated. President Bresciani says the best way to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and the Delta variant in our community is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Bresciani says all NDSU undergraduate, graduate, and professional students whether full-time or part-time who are enrolled at NDSU for the Fall of 2021 semester are eligible. Those ineligible are benefitted employees who are taking classes, collaborative students whose home campus is another institution within the North Dakota University System, and Tri-College students whose home campus is not NDSU.

Eligible students must be fully vaccinated by October 15th.

