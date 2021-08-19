Advertisement

Man dies in rollover along ND interstate

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and three other people are hurt after a rollover crash along Interstate 94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along I-94 just east of Bismarck on Wednesday, Aug. 18 around 7:30 p.m.

The crash report says a man was driving an SUV when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median. None of the four people in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and at least one of them was thrown from the SUV.

The person thrown from the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died.

The three other people were hurt, ranging from minor to serious injuries.

The driver is still alive and authorities are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Body of Grand Forks fisherman recovered from Devils Lake
Reed & Taylor Antiques' windows smashed by vandal
Several downtown windows smashed by early morning vandal
2021 Sturgis rally updates
Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis
Alcohol
Windbreak fined for serving underage customers

Latest News

The memorial stone that was built outside the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office Training...
‘What an honor and what a privilege’: Memorial in Grand Forks put in place for 19-year-old that died two years ago
Downtown Grand Forks, ND.
5th annual Grand Forks Downtown Street Fair is set to open this weekend
COVID TESTING IN MN SCHOOLS
Parents are speaking out after MDH recommends school-aged students get tested for COVID-19 weekly during the academic year
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 2