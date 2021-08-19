Man dies in rollover along ND interstate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and three other people are hurt after a rollover crash along Interstate 94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along I-94 just east of Bismarck on Wednesday, Aug. 18 around 7:30 p.m.

The crash report says a man was driving an SUV when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median. None of the four people in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and at least one of them was thrown from the SUV.

The person thrown from the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died.

The three other people were hurt, ranging from minor to serious injuries.

The driver is still alive and authorities are still investigating the crash.

