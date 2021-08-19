Help wanted: Red River Valley schools need bus drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Back-to-school season means those big yellow buses will be hitting the road, but you might see fewer of them with a national and local bus driver shortage.

‘Always hiring and always recruiting’ is the mantra at Valley Bus in Fargo. They provide transportation for all Fargo Public Schools and some West Fargo schools as well. The director there says right now, they’re tight on drivers but they can make it work for the start of school.

To the north, it’s a different story. Dietrich Bus Service in Grand Forks says it has 21 drivers and 35 routes. Dietrich provides transportation for Grand Forks Public Schools and says it has already been forced to combine some routes. Dietrich is also looking for more drivers to cover activity routes and to be substitutes.

In East Grand Forks, the public school runs its own bus service, and they say the district needs one to two more drivers, but they’ll hire as many as they can.

People driving around Moorhead may have noticed the school bus on the side of the road advertising for help wanted. A representative for the district says they’re looking for three more drivers and contractors they work with are also looking for people to get behind the wheel.

Some of the companies are offering new incentives to find drivers. Valley Bus says it is now offering a daycare incentive. The company says it will pay half of a driver’s daycare expenses during their work hours. Valley Bus says it will also pay to train and get people their CDL’s if they need it.

A CDL or Commercial Driver License is legally needed to drive larger vehicles, like school buses. School bus drivers also have to get medical clearance to operate the yellow rides.

KARE 11-TV in Minneapolis reports Twin Cities bus companies and school districts are offering up to $3,000 sign-on bonuses because the shortage is so severe.

None of the bus companies we reached out to said they offer those kinds of bonuses, but they did say they all have competitive benefits packages and pay.

We reached out to West Fargo Public Schools to see if they’re in need of drivers, they did not get back to us.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.