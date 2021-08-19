Advertisement

Bus drivers could be a “no show” on the first day of school in West Fargo

The West Fargo Schools District says there is a shortage of drivers.
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The West Fargo School District is warning parents that there may not be a bus available to pick up their kids for the first day of school.

And, they are encouraging families to have a back-up plan.

School officials say they have been told that a group of transportation staff have indicated they may not show up for their assigned shifts.

They also say the board and administration have been working with the Transportation Department over the summer to understand their concerns and to find common ground.

Officials say they already have a “critical shortage” of bus drivers and if some don’t show up to work it could cause significant delays or cancelled routes.

District Email:

WFPS Families and Staff:

District administration has been informed of a group of transportation staff that have indicated their intent to potentially not show up for their assigned shifts. The board and administration have been working with this department over the summer to understand their concerns and to find common ground.

Unfortunately, with the possibility of a group of drivers not reporting to work, coupled with the critical shortage of bus drivers we are already experiencing, we need our families and staff to be aware of the high potential of service impacts this school year, including significant delays or cancelled routes. We encourage families to have a back-up plan should transportation services not be available.

West Fargo Public Schools is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation to families each and every day. We will continue working with the transportation staff to ensure that we can get all students to school and will keep families informed of any disruptions.

Sincerely, WFPS Administrative Team

