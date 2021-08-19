Advertisement

5th annual Grand Forks Downtown Street Fair is set to open this weekend

Downtown Grand Forks, ND.
Downtown Grand Forks, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 5th annual Grand Forks Street Fair is right around the corner, as the downtown area prepares to be full of music, food and celebrations.

While the nation felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer staple events last year were cancelled. The Grand Forks Downtown Development Association says that it means a lot to them to bring excitement back to their town.

“It’s also just has a huge impact on our quality of life,” said Blue Weber, the CEO of the Grand Forks Downtown Development Association. “It keeps people happy, it keeps people coming out. When we talk about the impact of COVID, mental health is always a really big thing that we talk about. So, these events are huge for that, it gets people out and having fun.”

The street fair is set to run from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
VNL Graphic
Puppy dies in Moorhead dog attack
Yunker Farm closing after 30 years.
Yunker Farm Permanently Closes After 30 Years
BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield

Latest News

COVID TESTING IN MN SCHOOLS
Parents are speaking out after MDH recommends school-aged students get tested for COVID-19 weekly during the academic year
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 18 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather - August 18
6:00PM Weather - August 18
West Fargo Public Schools
Free Rapid Covid Tests Available to WFPS Students, Families