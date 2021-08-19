5th annual Grand Forks Downtown Street Fair is set to open this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 5th annual Grand Forks Street Fair is right around the corner, as the downtown area prepares to be full of music, food and celebrations.

While the nation felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer staple events last year were cancelled. The Grand Forks Downtown Development Association says that it means a lot to them to bring excitement back to their town.

“It’s also just has a huge impact on our quality of life,” said Blue Weber, the CEO of the Grand Forks Downtown Development Association. “It keeps people happy, it keeps people coming out. When we talk about the impact of COVID, mental health is always a really big thing that we talk about. So, these events are huge for that, it gets people out and having fun.”

The street fair is set to run from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday and Saturday.

