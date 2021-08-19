38 and counting: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich not letting winning streak distract them from the Gridiron

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the past four seasons Class A football has been ruled by Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich. The Cardinals have won the past three state championships and despite losing some key contributors, including quarterback Simon Romfo who is now playing at the college level for UND, this team hasn’t lost any confidence.

“There’s lots of potential in this team.” said Head Coach Josh Krivarchka, “Obviously when you lose your quarterback we did last year, he was super talented and now... You’re never going to replace him but we feel like we have lots of skill guys, athleticism, and we’re big up front. So the potential is there. We just have to go out there and prove it on the football field.”

“We had some great players in the past and great teams...” said Junior Lineman Gage Goodman, “We’re just trying to fill those shoes.”

The Cards start the year with a big test. Their week one matchup will see a rematch from last year’s state championship. The Cardinals host the Lisbon Broncos, who actually held a lead over the Cardinals at halftime of that championship game. The Cardinals know they have a hungry opponent coming to town on Friday Night.

“Obviously playing them in the state championship last year.” Junior Lineman Jack Romfo said. “They have some guys returning and some that graduated just like us. We’ve been watching film, getting prepared, we think we’re ready.”

“For them it’s run-heavy. They’ve got a lot of good linemen returning this year.” said Goodman. “Their main thing is ground and pound defense so we’ve got to be ready for that Friday.”

The Cardinals haven’t lost a game in nearly four years, with their last loss coming in the 2017 state championship game. The extra pressure of an historic winning streak isn’t weighing any more heavily on these players.

“We don’t even talk about it. We don’t think about it. We just think next game and this is a new season, and it’s time to keep winning games.” said Goodman.

His classmate Romfo agreed, saying that “I personally don’t want to think about it too much. Obviously we don’t want to lose one but it’s not the end of the world. Obviously we’re going to try to win every game we can.”

“Our kids understand that we’ve got to just keep getting better every day. Whenever the streak gets broken, it gets broken. We don’t worry about that. We just want to get better so we give ourselves the best chance to be the best team we can be at the end of the season.” said Coach Krivarchka.

The Cardinals 38-game winning streak includes three perfect seasons and as many state championships.

They open the 2021 season on August 20th, hosting Lisbon.

