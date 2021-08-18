Advertisement

Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— WHO warns against boosters before 1st vaccines for other countries

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
VNL Graphic
Puppy dies in Moorhead dog attack
Yunker Farm closing after 30 years.
Yunker Farm Permanently Closes After 30 Years
BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield

Latest News

FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
4:00PM News August 18 - Part 4
4:00PM News August 18 - Part 4
NDSU Students 2021
NDSU students speak out against mask requirement
4:00PM News August 18 - Part 3
4:00PM News August 18 - Part 3
4:00PM News August 18 - Part 2
4:00PM News August 18 - Part 2