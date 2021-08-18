United Way of Cass-Clay names new President & CEO

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United Way of Cass-Clay Board announced Karla Isley as the President & CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay. Isley will begin in her new role on September 13, 2021.

Prior to joining the United Way team, Isley served in various executive level roles at Noridian Healthcare Solutions; most recently as Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. Karla is known for her “give 120%” attitude that originates from her time as a basketball player, and is driven by building teams through mentorship.

“Karla’s combination of experience, relationship-building abilities, focus on innovation, and her perspective as a mom of two young sons is a great fit for United Way. We are very excited to welcome her to our United Way team and collaborate with her as we carry our United Way’s mission of creating a better tomorrow for all of us,” said Dr. Jeff Schatz, United Way of Cass-Clay Board of Trustees Chair.

Isley earned her Bachelor’s degree in health management at University of Minnesota Crookston, and her Master’s certificate at George Washington University School of Business, Washington, D.C. She lives in Reile’s Acres with her husband Michael and two young sons Oliver and Isaac.

Karla shared, “I am humbled and excited to be joining the United Way of Cass-Clay team as the new President & CEO. I have been a part of the local community living and working in Fargo for the last 20 years and have witnessed the power of community through the United Way. As a neighbor and parent, I look forward to continuing to grow this organization to make a better tomorrow for everyone.”

To learn more about United Way of Cass-Clay, visit unitedwaycassclay.org email unitedway@unitedwaycassclay.org or call 701-237-5050.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.