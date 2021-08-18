Advertisement

Two Teens Missing, Possible Endangered in West Fargo

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing, possibly endangered, teenagers.

· Austin Hill is described as a white male, approximately 14 years old, last seen wearing an orange hat, grey shirt and black shorts.

· Sophia Tibiatowski, who is a white female, approximately 13 years of age, was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black leggings.

Both teens were last seen in West Fargo in the area of the 600 Block of 1st Avenue E.  Both juveniles are known to frequent West Fargo, Fargo and Moorhead addresses, so they could be in any of these cities.

Please contact the West Fargo Police Department (701) 515-5500 if you have seen or know the location of these two juveniles.

