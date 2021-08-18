Advertisement

Several downtown windows smashed by early morning vandal

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least six downtown businesses are in clean-up mode Wednesday after a vandal smashed out their windows overnight.

Fargo Police say officers were dispatched to a man breaking windows in the 600 block of Main Ave. at 2:14 a.m. The caller described the man as a white male wearing all-black clothing. The man was not located when officers arrived, but FPD say a report for criminal mischief has been completed.

Salon Duo, Carmine & Hayworth, Nichole’s Fine Pastry & Café, Rhombus Guys, Wimmer’s Diamonds, as well as Reed & Taylor Antiques were all hit. Some of the victims found bricks inside their stores and suspect it was what was used to do the damage.

None of the owners report anything was taken during the window smashing spree.

If you have any information on this case or the suspect, call FPD at (701) 235-4493, or you can text “FARGOPD” to 847411 with any message or tip.

