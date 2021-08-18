Advertisement

Sanford hosts vaccine clinic in local neigborhood to provide better access to community

SANFORD VACCINE CLINIC
SANFORD VACCINE CLINIC(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is looking to encourage more people in the valley to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

One approach is to offer the shots by meeting people in local neighborhoods.

“We want to get as many people vaccinated as we continue to see rising COVID numbers in our hospitals with the Delta variant and knowing that it is spreading so quickly,” said Melissa Erickson, the director of case management and community nursing for Sanford. “We want to be able to outreach wherever we can to get people vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Sanford nurses visited the Arbors at McCormick Park to vaccinate residents.

A handful of people received the shot.

Medical professionals at Sanford say they believe hosting vaccination clinics in neighborhoods could help remove barriers that might prevent someone from getting a shot.

“I think there are many. There’s transportation, lack of knowledge, and language barriers, which can be very intimidating,” said Erickson.

Sanford Health officials say it’s key to allow people to have the ability to feel safe and comfortable about getting a vaccine.

They also say the response from the community about Sanford providing easier access to the vaccine has been very positive

“One lady cried. She didn’t feel comfortable and she appreciated that we were in a space she was familiar with,” said Erickson.

Sanford nurses are expected to return within the next four weeks to give a second dose to those who visited the clinic at the Arbors.

If other local community members would like Sanford to come to their neighborhood for vaccine outreach, they can call the hospital’s switchboard line at 701-234-2000.

