NDT - YouthWorks We’ve Got You Covered Event - August 18

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We’ve Got You Covered” is the theme of the YouthWorks closing giveaway. It’s happening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 at Dakota High School in Fargo.

The event provides free back-to-school clothing to middle, high school and college-aged students that otherwise would struggle to afford them.

YouthWorks is also looking for clothing donations to help make the event a success. Learn more HERE.

