NDT - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s - August 18

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every year, more than 600 communities nationwide take part in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The 2021 walk is happening on Saturday, September 18 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. A ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:20 a.m.

You can register, donate, or and learn more about the event HERE.

