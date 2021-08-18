NDSU students speak out against mask requirement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A petition drive is underway aimed at overturning the requirement that students must wear a mask in classrooms.

”It’s extremely difficult to remain at a college that’s not even going to let you have a college experience.. It’s difficult.” said Breanna Hosman, “I had half a mind to transfer yesterday, but instead I thought I should fight it first.”

Hosman, a sophomore at NDSU, said she wasn’t surprised with the new masking requirement.

“I was just kind of sick to my stomach. I couldn’t believe this was going to happen again.” she said.

Hosman said she missed out on a lot of typical college experiences with all of the restrictions last year, and she fears it’s going to happen again.

“It was a big disappointment yesterday when I saw that we were going to have to wear masks again.” Hosman said, “Am I ever going to get to know what college is like?”

Hosman took to Change.org to start a petition, which she said has gained momentum. After 24 hours, she had over 1,300 signatures.

It caught the eye of a student senator who immediately jumped on board.

“I think [NDSU President] Bresciani has overstepped a little bit in enforcing this and I would like to tell him as much.” said student Senator Carter Eisinger.

Both students said they are not anti mask, but they don’t think the requirement will go over well with students.

“It’s not our culture.” said Eisinger, “People are not going to put up with that, especially when it comes to the personal decision that we believe people should have.”

The two students hope to have a conservation with President Bresciani about what the students want.

“We need to talk about this, get the ball rolling, start organizing…” said Hosman.

Eisinger said he will propose a student senate recommendation to President Bresciani to revoke the masks in classrooms requirement.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.