MSUM raises $59 million for scholarships, academic programs, alumni center

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fundraising at Minnesota State University Moorhead is on fire after its foundation raised more than $59 million for multiple projects.

The seven-year, record-breaking campaign raised funds to help give students scholarships, invest in academic programs throughout campus, and build a brand new alumni center (photo above).

The University says more than 23,000 gifts were made, nearly 19,000 of them were from Dragon alumni.

The campaign had a goal of $6 million for the Alumni Center. The center is intended to provide space for current and former students to interact.

“This work has built a solid foundation for the university and our students,” says Gary Haugo, vice president of university advancement. “We are humbled by the support of our alumni and friends and the community. We value and appreciate their generosity and their commitment to the Dragon family.”

