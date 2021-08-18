Minnesota State University Moorhead set to bring students back to campus

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is welcoming back students with activities starting tomorrow.

Welcome Week is used to welcome new students to the Dragon family and all students back to campus for their 2021-2022 school year. This helps new students to become more knowledgeable about campus, meet new friends and make smooth transitions into college life. This also works as an icebreaker for students that are nervous about their first year of college.

“There’s no great advice besides what I always tell the students, which is you are all really awkward right now and that’s okay,” said Julia Roland, Director of First Year Programs, coordinates Welcome Week activities. “There is no one that is here that doesn’t feel uncomfortable. You guys probably all do. Lean into that.”

The events are as followed:

· Move-In Day | Thursday, Aug. 19 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Residence Halls

The Dragon Move-In Crew, including faculty, staff, students, and alumni, will help new students move into the residence halls. They will check into their residence hall and after they are moved in, will check in for Welcome Week/Orientation. (Welcome tent is located off 14th St. S. and in between 9th & 6th Ave. S. on the north side of West Snarr Hall.) MSUM President Anne Blackhurst will help new students move in from 10:30 a.m. to Noon.

· Opening Ceremonies: President Anne Blackhurst Welcome, Lighting of the Dragon | Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.| Stage in front of Library

· Student Campus Welcome and Processional | Friday, Aug. 20, 9:30 to 10 a.m. | Campus Mall

Faculty will welcome students as they walk through the campus mall to breakout into college and department meetings.

· Campus-wide scavenger hunt | Friday, Aug. 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

· Sidewalk Café | Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Outside Residence Halls

Students learn about MSUM student organizations and other community members while getting free stuff.

