Advertisement

Minnesota State University Moorhead set to bring students back to campus

Students will be given fun activities to meet other students and learn their way around the campus. A campus-wide scavenger hunt is one of the icebreakers on campus.
Students will be given fun activities to meet other students and learn their way around the...
Students will be given fun activities to meet other students and learn their way around the campus. A campus-wide scavenger hunt is one of the icebreakers on campus.(Minnesota State University Moorhead)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is welcoming back students with activities starting tomorrow.

Welcome Week is used to welcome new students to the Dragon family and all students back to campus for their 2021-2022 school year. This helps new students to become more knowledgeable about campus, meet new friends and make smooth transitions into college life. This also works as an icebreaker for students that are nervous about their first year of college.

“There’s no great advice besides what I always tell the students, which is you are all really awkward right now and that’s okay,” said Julia Roland, Director of First Year Programs, coordinates Welcome Week activities. “There is no one that is here that doesn’t feel uncomfortable. You guys probably all do. Lean into that.”

The events are as followed:

· Move-In Day | Thursday, Aug. 19 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Residence Halls

The Dragon Move-In Crew, including faculty, staff, students, and alumni, will help new students move into the residence halls. They will check into their residence hall and after they are moved in, will check in for Welcome Week/Orientation. (Welcome tent is located off 14th St. S. and in between 9th & 6th Ave. S. on the north side of West Snarr Hall.) MSUM President Anne Blackhurst will help new students move in from 10:30 a.m. to Noon.

(Campus map: https://www.mnstate.edu/CampusMap/)

· Opening Ceremonies: President Anne Blackhurst Welcome, Lighting of the Dragon | Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.| Stage in front of Library

· Student Campus Welcome and Processional | Friday, Aug. 20, 9:30 to 10 a.m. | Campus Mall

Faculty will welcome students as they walk through the campus mall to breakout into college and department meetings.

· Campus-wide scavenger hunt | Friday, Aug. 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

· Sidewalk Café | Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Outside Residence Halls

Students learn about MSUM student organizations and other community members while getting free stuff.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
VNL Graphic
Puppy dies in Moorhead dog attack
Yunker Farm closing after 30 years.
Yunker Farm Permanently Closes After 30 Years
BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield

Latest News

See It, Say It, Send It app. These are just some of the screens you will see if you download...
BCA creates free app to warn about potential school threats
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Karla Isley is named President & CEO of the United Way of Cass-Clay.
United Way of Cass-Clay names new President & CEO
File photo of dry field
Emergency aid approved for farmers in MN counties