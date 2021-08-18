Advertisement

‘Love Kitchen’ Brings Pizza to New Life Center

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Little Caesars ‘Love Kitchen’ provided a pizza meal to hundreds of people in need over the lunch hour Wednesday. The big-rig, pizza kitchen on wheels travels throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada to meet the needs of the homeless and hungry. Today’s stop at the New Life Center in Fargo was provided by the Little Caesars on 45th. The local franchise owners donate the resources to make each Love Kitchen serving a success.

