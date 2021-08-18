Advertisement

Lisbon man dies in head-on crash south of Finley, ND

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35-year-old from Lisbon, North Dakota died after a head-on crash with a semi. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The North Dakota State Patrol says the semi was heading south on Highway 32 and a Chevy Avalanche was going north. About 12 miles south of Finley, the pickup crossed over the center line and hit the semi head-on.

The impact caused the semi to hit the west ditch. The pickup rolled into the east ditch, landed on its top and started on fire.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old from Lisbon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi is a 54-year-old from Hillsboro; he was not hurt.

