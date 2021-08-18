Free Rapid Covid Tests Available to WFPS Students, Families

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available onsite for staff and students this school year, with parent permission.

West Fargo Public Schools is working to setup testing “clinics” from 7-9AM every day that school is in session. These clinics will be open to staff, students and families across the district. They say more details will be shared once everything is finalized.

Binax tests will be available at all WFPS schools to students that are identified through the district’s illness protocol. Tests must be administered by the parent/guardian once they arrive onsite to pick up their child; the school nurse or another designated staff member will observe and document the test result. Having a rapid test done onsite requires a signed permission form, is completely voluntary, and comes at no cost to the family.

Staff can also choose to be tested at any of the schools or the Leidal Education Center during normal office hours. District leaders say staff should consider being tested if they were recently exposed to a positive case, traveled to an area with significant transmission, or begin feeling ill while at work.

Mandatory masking and COVID-19 vaccination is not required for school attendance or participation in activities.

Click here to read more on testing opportunities from the district.

