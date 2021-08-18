Advertisement

Free Rapid Covid Tests Available to WFPS Students, Families

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools(Valley News Live)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available onsite for staff and students this school year, with parent permission.

West Fargo Public Schools is working to setup testing “clinics” from 7-9AM every day that school is in session. These clinics will be open to staff, students and families across the district. They say more details will be shared once everything is finalized.

Binax tests will be available at all WFPS schools to students that are identified through the district’s illness protocol. Tests must be administered by the parent/guardian once they arrive onsite to pick up their child; the school nurse or another designated staff member will observe and document the test result. Having a rapid test done onsite requires a signed permission form, is completely voluntary, and comes at no cost to the family.

Staff can also choose to be tested at any of the schools or the Leidal Education Center during normal office hours. District leaders say staff should consider being tested if they were recently exposed to a positive case, traveled to an area with significant transmission, or begin feeling ill while at work.

Mandatory masking and COVID-19 vaccination is not required for school attendance or participation in activities.

Click here to read more on testing opportunities from the district.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
VNL Graphic
Puppy dies in Moorhead dog attack
Yunker Farm closing after 30 years.
Yunker Farm Permanently Closes After 30 Years
BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield

Latest News

Cash Wise Summer Photo Contest Deanna Hoy - 5:30pm August 18
Cash Wise Summer Photo Contest Deanna Hoy - 5:30pm August 18
5:00PM News August 18 - Part 3
5:00PM News August 18 - Part 3
5:00PM News August 18 - Part 3
5:00PM News August 18 - Part 3
5:00PM News August 18 - Part 2
5:00PM News August 18 - Part 2