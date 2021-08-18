Advertisement

Experts say Afghan refugees unlikely to settle in ND any time soon

The 5 states expected to receive the majority of Afghan refugees are Virginia, California, Maryland, Texas and Washington.
As thousands of people attempt to flee Afghanistan with the Taliban in control, some people...
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite the chaos in Afghanistan, it is not likely Afghan refugees will be heading into North Dakota any time soon.

The state Refugee Coordinator, Holly Triska-Dally, told Valley News Live those coming to the U.S. right now are special immigrant visa holders who have been allies to the government and have helped the military during the war.

”They are making every effort to to place the individual with close family ties within the United States. So really, there are five states in the U.S. where they are expecting to receive a high number of special immigrant visa holders, and North Dakota is not one of them.” said Triska-Dally.

According to Triska-Dally, the 5 states expected to receive the majority of refugees are Virginia, California, Maryland, Texas and Washington.

She also said the average time for a refugee to receive clearance to resettle is 10 years, and North Dakota officials have not began conversations about the possibility of bringing in Afghanistan refugees.

In order for a refugee to gain clearance into the U.S., Triska-Dally said 8 different government agencies are involved, and only 1 out of every 500 refugees are resettled outside of their home country

