Emergency aid approved for farmers in MN counties

File photo of dry field
File photo of dry field(kfyr)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Farmers in 18 Minnesota counties will get help from the federal government after this summer’s drought ruined crops and thinned herds.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack opened up emergency loans and other assistance for farmers in Clay, Becker, Otter Tail, Norman and Wilkin counties in northwestern Minnesota.

Other counties eligible for aid include Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Martin, Brown, Murray, Redwood, Faribault, Nicollet, Waseca, Jackson, Nobles, Watonwan and Le Sueur.

This disaster aid comes less than one week after Sec. Vilsack toured MN farms with Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith.

“Minnesota farmers and ranchers continue to be devastated by this intense drought,” Sen. Smith said. “I was pleased that Secretary joined Sen. Klobuchar and me on a Minnesota farm last week to see for himself the extent of the drought’s damage, and to hear from producers and farm leaders about the dire need to address the damage this drought is having on our state.”

