Advertisement

Body of Grand Forks fisherman recovered from Devils Lake

By Rachel Tucker
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The body of a fisherman was recovered from a lake in Ramsey County on August 17th.

Sheriff Steve Nelson said the man’s body was discovered floating in Devils Lake. The man, believed to be in his early 60s, is from Grand Forks. Nelson said he was fishing from shore and somehow ended up in the water.

No word yet on what led up to his death or how exactly he died. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
VNL Graphic
Puppy dies in Moorhead dog attack
Yunker Farm closing after 30 years.
Yunker Farm Permanently Closes After 30 Years
BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield

Latest News

Karla Isley is named President & CEO of the United Way of Cass-Clay.
United Way of Cass-Clay names new President & CEO
File photo of dry field
Emergency aid approved for farmers in MN counties
Valley Today Weather - August 18
Valley Today Weather - August 18
Aug. 18th, 2021 morning headlines
Valley Today KVLY -Aug. 18th