Body of Grand Forks fisherman recovered from Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The body of a fisherman was recovered from a lake in Ramsey County on August 17th.

Sheriff Steve Nelson said the man’s body was discovered floating in Devils Lake. The man, believed to be in his early 60s, is from Grand Forks. Nelson said he was fishing from shore and somehow ended up in the water.

No word yet on what led up to his death or how exactly he died. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.