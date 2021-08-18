BCA creates free app to warn about potential school threats

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety wants students in the state to have a discreet and anonymous way to report potential threats at school.

the DPS created the ‘See it, Say it, Send it’ app for students and the public to warn about potential dangers.

When someone sends in a tip through the app, the Minnesota BCA will triage the tips and notify local law enforcement and help as needed with a response to any criminal activity.

The BCA also plans to work with the Department of Education and local schools to determine appropriate responses to the tips.

In case of an immediate emergency or threat, people are still encouraged to call 911.

The app can also work for people to report potential threats against churches or places of worship.

