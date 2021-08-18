Advertisement

BCA creates free app to warn about potential school threats

See It, Say It, Send It app. These are just some of the screens you will see if you download...
See It, Say It, Send It app. These are just some of the screens you will see if you download and use the app(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety wants students in the state to have a discreet and anonymous way to report potential threats at school.

the DPS created the ‘See it, Say it, Send it’ app for students and the public to warn about potential dangers.

When someone sends in a tip through the app, the Minnesota BCA will triage the tips and notify local law enforcement and help as needed with a response to any criminal activity.

The BCA also plans to work with the Department of Education and local schools to determine appropriate responses to the tips.

In case of an immediate emergency or threat, people are still encouraged to call 911.

The app can also work for people to report potential threats against churches or places of worship.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teens in West Fargo
UPDATE: Two kids missing from West Fargo found safe
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
VNL Graphic
Puppy dies in Moorhead dog attack
Yunker Farm closing after 30 years.
Yunker Farm Permanently Closes After 30 Years
BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Students will be given fun activities to meet other students and learn their way around the...
Minnesota State University Moorhead set to bring students back to campus
Karla Isley is named President & CEO of the United Way of Cass-Clay.
United Way of Cass-Clay names new President & CEO
File photo of dry field
Emergency aid approved for farmers in MN counties