Yunker Farm Permanently Closes After 30 Years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Yunker Farm Children’s Museum in North Fargo is closed for good. The sign on the door reads: “One million guests have made memories at the Children’s Museum. We thank you for filling our days with laughter, wonder, discovery, joy and fun.”

Yvette Nasset has been the director for the past 23 years. She tells Valley News Live the museum is a causality of Covid, saying they were on a shoestring budget before the pandemic hit. The boiler is in need of repairs that would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The several gardens and playground on site are still open to the public.

