Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no ‘attack’

Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD(Dakota news now)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A witness to an incident last week involving MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he saw no reason for Lindell to claim he was attacked at a South Dakota hotel.

Lindell, who was in Sioux Falls hosting an election fraud symposium, told the crowd last week he was in pain after being attacked late Wednesday.

Lindell later explained that a man had aggressively poked him while the two were posing for a photo. But a conference attendee who was taking the photo, Jeff Buongiorno, says, “There was no attack.”

